Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TSE FRU opened at C$11.22 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$4.96 and a 52 week high of C$13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.33.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

