Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Drops By 97.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PLW opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $38.80.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.