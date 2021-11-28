Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Drops By 97.2%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ PLW opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $38.80.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.