CUTcoin (CUT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $202.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and $202.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00197062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00035126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00756421 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071210 BTC.

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,790,337 coins and its circulating supply is 150,790,337 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

