Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and $174,729.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00235418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

