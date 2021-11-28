Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000.

Shares of MILN stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

