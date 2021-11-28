Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenwich LifeSciences.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 262.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

