Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 285.8% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.2% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,683,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $238,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.13. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

