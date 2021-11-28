FortKnoxster Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $925,290.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $925,290.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00235418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

