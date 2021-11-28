Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,200 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.