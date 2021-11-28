Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up approximately 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.