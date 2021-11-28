Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,929 shares during the period. CoreSite Realty makes up approximately 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of CoreSite Realty worth $58,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after buying an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.65. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

