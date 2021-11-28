Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will report sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $167,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

