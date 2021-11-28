Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.18. The company has a market cap of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.