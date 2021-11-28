The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

PNC stock opened at $200.10 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.77 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.