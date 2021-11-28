Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

