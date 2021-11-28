Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Sells 588 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

