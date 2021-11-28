Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $84.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $84,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

