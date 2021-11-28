DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 69,225 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,225 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

