DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.28 and its 200 day moving average is $219.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

