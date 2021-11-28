DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.11% of Xylem worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

