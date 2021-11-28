Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

