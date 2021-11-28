SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of XHE opened at $115.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40.

