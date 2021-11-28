Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 9.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned 1.39% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 243,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 195,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

