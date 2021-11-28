Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 3.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

