Fifth Third Bancorp Has $81.37 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $81,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.82 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

