SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $26.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.43 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 61,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

