$159.13 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $159.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $148.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $666.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $73.59 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.05.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $50,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,608 shares of company stock valued at $27,610,002 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Markel Corp purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

