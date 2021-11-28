Audius Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Billion (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Audius has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $68.74 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00004304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

