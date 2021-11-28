Patientory (PTOY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,208.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

