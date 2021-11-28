CertiK (CTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.06 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $94.45 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00061974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00101073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.88 or 0.07472969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.41 or 0.99926312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,350,673 coins and its circulating supply is 57,987,256 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

