Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.430 EPS.

LNTH stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

