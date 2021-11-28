NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $198.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.28 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

