Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

LULU stock opened at $456.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

