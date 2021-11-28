Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $40,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $7,062,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BITF shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

