Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Grows By 402.0%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 402.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $19,612,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYXH stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

