Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.