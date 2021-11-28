Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a growth of 359.6% from the October 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Petros Pharmaceuticals news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $131,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTPI opened at $2.09 on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

