Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for 1.6% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $292.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

