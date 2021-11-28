Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,624 shares of company stock worth $29,652,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of SGEN opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

