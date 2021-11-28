McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $202.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

