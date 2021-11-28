McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $260.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $238.86. The stock has a market cap of $249.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

