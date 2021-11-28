Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $666.91 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $348.13 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.21 and its 200-day moving average is $534.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

