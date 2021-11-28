Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.24 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

