0xcert Achieves Market Cap of $801,052.22 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $801,052.22 and $10,007.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

