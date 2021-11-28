iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

