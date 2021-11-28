Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.52. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.45 and a 52-week high of C$4.81.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.