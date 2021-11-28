Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.010-$0.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock opened at $200.12 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of -285.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,185 shares of company stock worth $121,154,542 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.