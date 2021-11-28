Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average of $344.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Truist reduced their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

