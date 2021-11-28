POA Price Up 1,203.5% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
