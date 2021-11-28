Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,161,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE opened at $128.88 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.